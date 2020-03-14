Colombia to Close Border With Venezuela Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Colombia will close its border with Venezuela due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic at 05:00 a.m. (10:00 GMT) on Saturday, President Ivan Duque said.

"After a detailed analysis of the development of the situation with the coronavirus [disease] and taking into account the events of the last hours, let me inform the country that starting from 5:00 a.m. [10:00 GMT] this Saturday, 14 March, all border crossings with Venezuela will be closed", Duque wrote on Twitter.

In addition, beginning on Monday, foreigners, who do not have a Colombian residence permit and have travelled to Europe or Asia during the past two weeks will be banned from entering the country. Meanwhile, Colombian citizens and residents will be quarantined for 14 days upon their arrival.

© REUTERS / POOL Samples are tested for respiratory viruses during a visit by Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak

So far, Colombia has registered 16 cases of the disease, while Venezuela confirmed its first two COVID-19 cases earlier this week. Caracas suspended all flights to and from European countries and neighbouring Colombia amid the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.

So far, there are over 145,000 confirmed cases in over 100 countries around the world, and the death toll from the virus is closing in on 5,500.