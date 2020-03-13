Brazil's Bolsonaro Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Brazilian Communications Secretary Fabio Wajngarten tested positive for the coronavirus on 12 March after he accompanied President Jair Bolsonaro on a visit to US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

The results of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's coronavirus test have come back negative.

Bolsonaro has posted the statement on Twitter and Facebook.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Bolsonaro’s press secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, had tested positive for the virus. Given that Wajngarten posted a picture of himself standing next to Trump on 8 March, concerns have emerged online about the US leader's COVID-19 status.

Some 52 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Brazil as of 12 March.

The World Health Organisation has declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, as it is already present in over 118 countries. So far, the total number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 125,000, with a death toll of over 4,600, according to a WHO report. More than 69,000 patients have recovered from the disease.