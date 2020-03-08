Women March Against Violence in Mexico City Ahead of 24-Hour Strike on Monday - Video

Mexico has one of the highest overall homicide rates, and one of the highest levels of violence against women, with as many as 10 women killed per day in the country.

Women are marching against gender-based violence in Mexico's capital on International Women's Day, ahead of the 24-hour female strike scheduled for Monday.

The march follows the slaying of 25-year-old Ingrid Escamilla, who was killed by her own boyfriend in February. Images of her gored body were leaked and spread online, causing wide outrage in the country.

