5.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baja California, Mexico - USGS

According to preliminary reports by the United States Geological Survey, the tremor occurred about 30 miles (50 kilometres) south of Mexicali in Baja California on Friday night. Some reports suggest that the quake could be felt across the border, in the San Diego area as well.
#BREAKING: 5.5-magnitude #earthquake jolts Baja California, Mexico; felt across San Diego County https://t.co/oQDHRiSi8l pic.twitter.com/uDsNqcLsgJ— FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) March 7, 2020
No tsunami warning has been issued by authorities.
Moderate #earthquake (#sismo) shakes Baja California, Mexico 7 min ago. Map of eyewitnesses' felt reports: pic.twitter.com/ffsu3dUmR4— EMSC (@LastQuake) March 7, 2020
