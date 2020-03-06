Colombia Confirms First Case of Coronavirus

Originating in China last December, novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has since spread to more than 80 countries and infected over 95,300 people, according to the latest data provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Colombia, the health ministry said on Friday.

The patient is a 19-year-old woman who previously visited Italy where she contracted the disease, the ministry added.

#ATENCIÓN Se confirma primer caso de coronavirus COVID-19 en Colombia pic.twitter.com/dVDDDft51l — MinSaludCol (@MinSaludCol) March 6, 2020

COVID-19 was first registered in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Hubei province, last December, and has killed over 3,000 people in mainland China. Outside China, the virus has affected South Korea, Italy, and Iran the most.

In late January, the WHO declared a global health emergency over the coronavirus outbreak.