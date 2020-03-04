Third Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Brazil

The outbreak of pneumonia caused by a new strain of coronavirus was first registered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province, later spreading to more than 70 countries worldwide, with South Korea, Iran, and Italy hit the most outside of China.

The third case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in Brazil, the health authorities said on Wednesday.

At the moment, control tests are being carried out on another patient in the city of Sao Paulo, the Brazilian Health Ministry added.

O @minsaude, @spsaude_ e @saudeprefsp confirmaram um terceiro caso importado de #coronavírus no Brasil. Além desse, investigam outro possível caso confirmado de coronavírus na capital paulista. Os exames de contraprova estão sendo realizados. — Ministério da Saúde (@minsaude) March 4, 2020

Earlier, the Brazilian authorities said there were no indications of coronavirus circulating in Brazil, after two cases were confirmed in the country, saying that they were "imported".

According to the latest data provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO), there have been 93,090 confirmed cases of coronavirus globally, with more than 80,400 of them registered in China.