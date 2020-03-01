Brazil Confirms Second Coronavirus Case, Patient Arrived From Italy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A second coronavirus case has been confirmed in Brazil, the country’s Ministry of Health informs, saying that both cases have been "imported" from Italy.

"The [second] patient arrived on February 27 in Sao Paulo, on a flight from Italy, where the [patient’s] symptoms started," the ministry said in a Saturday release.

According to the statement, there are no indications of coronavirus circulating in Brazil, with both the first and second cases having been "imported," meaning that the patients contracted the virus outside of Brazil.

On Wednesday, Brazil announced that it had confirmed its first coronavirus case. The affected individual recently traveled to northern Italy, where the new coronavirus has been spreading rapidly.

One coronavirus case has been confirmed in Ecuador and four cases have been reported in Mexico.

The latest situation report from the World Health Organization (WHO) puts the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed outside of China at 6,009. There are currently over 50 countries where coronavirus cases have been confirmed.