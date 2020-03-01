Winning Samba Schools Parade at Sambadrome in Rio - Video

The winners of the Brazil carnival are announced on Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent. The six samba schools that get the highest scores take part in the "Champions Parade" on the following Saturday.

The winning Samba schools of Carnival 2020 - champion Viradouro and vice-champion Grande Rio - are parading for the last time at the Sambadrome, a multi-purpose performance venue, which is located in Rio de Janeiro's downtown area.

They are the winners of the Brazil Carnival which was held from 21 to 26 February.

