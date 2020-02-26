Watch Popocatépetl Volcano Erupt in Mexico

The Popocatepetl volcano has been active for the last three days, with the most recent eruption being registered on early Tuesday when the volcano sent gas and a column of ash about a kilometre into the sky.
The Mexican authorities have raised the warning level and have urged people to stay away from the volcano.
DESCARTAN ERUPCIÓN DEL POPOCATÉPETL— Diario de Morelos (@DiariodeMorelos) February 26, 2020
Usuarios de redes sociales comenzaron a compartir un video sobre una erupción del Popocatépetl esta noche, captada desde los municipios de Chimalhuacán y Netzahualcóyotl, Edomex
Autoridades de PC han informado se trata de un incendio forestal pic.twitter.com/k8zdaHy9ek
#Popocatépetl #inquieto si va a ser #MiercolesDeCeniza pic.twitter.com/cx9FqTciJ5— Barbara Lora (@grandotasoy) February 26, 2020
accuweather: Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano violently erupted spewing ash and debris into the sky. https://t.co/uaZIIoomUj pic.twitter.com/usPDkhT77I— JusticeOutcry (@JusticeOutcry) February 26, 2020
