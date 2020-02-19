First Suspected Coronavirus Case Registered in Honduras - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The first suspected case of the novel coronavirus has been registered in Honduras on Wednesday, media reported, citing the health authorities.

According to the Heraldo portal, a 48-year-old female tourist landed at Toncontin Airport. She flew from Los Angeles with a transfer in Honduras. She reportedly was recently on vacation in Taiwan.

The woman showed symptoms such as cough, runny nose, and sneezing, so the tourist was sent to a specialized hospital in the capital of Honduras, Tegucigalpa, where she is now under surveillance.

According to a deputy health minister, if the test results after 48 hours confirm the disease, the woman will be isolated.

Earlier in the day, China's health authorities said that the number of people who have died from novel coronavirus in mainland China had reached 2,004, with 74,185 people infected and 14,376 discharged from hospitals.

The new strain of coronavirus – COVID-19 – was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the province of Hubei, in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries.

In late January, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak.