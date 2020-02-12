Venezuela Intercepts Plane With Over 1,000 Pounds of Cocaine - Interior Ministry

"Representatives of the armed forces intercepted an Embraer SENECA II aircraft with 430 packages of cocaine (a total of 482.520 kilograms). Two crew members from Brazil were detained," the ministry wrote on Twitter.
The anti-drug operation was carried out on Tuesday in the state of Lara, located in northwestern Venezuela.
Como parte de la Operación Escudo Bolivariano 2020 fue activado el Sistema de Defensa Aérea en el que aviones de la Aviación Militar Bolivariana interceptaron e inmovilizaron la aeronave, logrando su aterrizaje en el Aeropuerto Jacinto Lara en Barquisimeto. pic.twitter.com/7boR1F3umd— Alberto Matheus Meléndez (@A_Matheusmelend) February 11, 2020
According to the Venezuelan national anti-drug office, nearly 2.5 tonnes of illegal substances have been seized in Venezuela since the beginning of the year.
