7 People Killed in Mexico's Celaya, Including Child

Earlier in the week, nine people were killed in an attack on a hostel restaurant in Guanajuato state's Villagran, the Federal Security Directorate stated.

On Saturday, seven people were killed when armed men in three cars opened fire on the visitors of a taco stand in the city of Celaya in Guanajuato state, local officials said on Sunday, as quoted by Diario de Tabasco.

According to Quadratin news agency, the victims of the shooting included five men, one woman and a boy, aged from 4 to 6.

The attackers, who shouted messages of revenge, have escaped from the scene despite local police forces' attempts to intercept them.

Previously, media reported that the homicide rate in Mexico hit a record, with over 35,000 cases registered in the year of 2019.

Crime rates have surged in Mexico in recent years. The spike in violence has been associated with drug production and the confrontation between drug cartels over control of drug transit to the United States.