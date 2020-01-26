At Least Three Killed as Red Bull Plane Stunt Goes Awry in Guatemala - Video

The manoeuvre was part of a training flight a day ahead of the airshow "Show Iztapa LXV Anniversary". ​The pilot, as well as two US citizens who were among the spectators, died in the tragic incident.

At least three people died on Friday in Iztapa, a municipality in the Escuintla department of Guatemala, after a Red Bull plane crashed while performing a training manoeuvre ahead of an air show, the organisers of the event said.

The aircraft was spiralling in the air before crashing into the ground in front of the horrified public.

Guatemala's civil aviation director, Francis Argueta, took to Twitter to express his condolences over the incident.

​Caption: My solidarity and support to my friends and community of @AeroclubGuate in these moments of mourning and sadness for our aviation community. It is worth recognising the work and devotion of the airclub to Guatemalans throughout these 65 years since its foundation.