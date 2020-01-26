At Least 9 Killed in Attack on Truck Stop in Mexico's Guanajuato

According to local officials, police officers and members of the National Guard arrived in the area and sealed it off, however, the perpetrators managed to escape.

On Friday, nine people were killed in an armed attack on a hostel restaurant, which used to be a rest spot for truck drivers, in Guanajuato state, state and federal authorities said Saturday, as quoted by Primera Plana Noticias news agency.

The Federal Security Directorate stated that six people died at the scene, while three others were executed in a parking lot situated nearby.

Earlier in the week, media reported that the homicide rate in the Latin American country established a record, with over 35,000 cases registered in the year of 2019.

Crime rates have surged in Mexico in recent years. The spike in violence has been associated with drug production and the confrontation between drug cartels over control of drug transit to the United States.