Register
17:04 GMT24 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A Woman With a Bolivian Flag

    Bolivia Suspends Diplomatic Relations With Cuba

    © REUTERS / David Mercado
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    13111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107812/90/1078129041.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202001241078128903-bolivia-suspends-diplomatic-relations-with-cuba/

    Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla on 23 January described the statements of Bolivian President Jeanine Anez as "vulgar lies" and called her a self-proclaimed and illegal head of state.

    The Bolivian Foreign Ministry has published a statement informing the national and international public that it has made the decision to "suspend diplomatic relations with the Republic of Cuba as of the date".

    "This determination is due to the recent and inadmissible statements of [Cuban] Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla and the constant hostility and endless offenses of Cuba against the Bolivian Constitutional Government and its democratic process", the statement said.

    According to the ministry, the Cuban government has "systematically affected the bilateral relationship based on mutual respect, the principles of non-interference in internal affairs, the self-determination of peoples and the sovereign equality of States, despite the willingness of the Bolivian government to maintain cordial relations".

    The statement comes a day after Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla denounced the statements of the interim president of Bolivia, Jeanine Anez, who barred the professional training of the Cuban medical brigade which had served in the South American nation since 2005.

    Last November, the Cuban government decided to withdraw more than 700 doctors, technicians, and health specialists who had been providing services in Bolivia, a measure that was adopted after the arbitrary detention of four health workers in the area of El Alto when they were going to their residence with money withdrawn from a bank to pay for basic services and the rent of the 107 members of the medical brigade in that region, reports say.

    Cuba began its medical cooperation with Bolivia in 2005 through Operation Miracle, which allowed for the treatment of hundreds of thousands of patients with ophthalmological conditions and that was subsequently consolidated into a comprehensive health programme that was maintained until the end of 2019.

    Cuba has repeatedly denounced the pressure exerted by the United States to hinder and interrupt the work of Cuban medical brigades abroad. Cuba currently maintains groups of medical workers in more than 60 countries, including 29 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, 31 in Africa, as well as having a presence in the Middle East, Asia, and Central Europe.

    Bolivia's then Minister of Economy and Finance Luis Arce Catacora and then Foreign Minister David Choquehuanca
    © REUTERS / DAVID MERCADO
    Bolivia's MAS Appoints Morales-Backed Candidates for President and Vice President - Reports
    Late last year, Bolivia experienced a change in leadership following mass protests against the results of the October general election, which saw Evo Morales be re-elected. Morales stepped down on 10 November last year and fled to Mexico. Most of Bolivia’s senior officials resigned in his wake.

    This resulted in the upper house's second vice speaker, opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez, declaring herself interim president. Morales has characterised the situation as a coup.

    Tags:
    medics, Jeanine Anez, relations, Cuba, Bolivia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 18-24 January
    This Week in Pictures: 18-24 January
    Thunberg Trauma
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse