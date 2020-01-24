At Least 12 People Killed as Fire Hits Plantation in Northern Venezuela – Video

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least 12 people have died and 13 more were taken to hospital following a fire that hit a plantation in the northern part of Venezuela, Pitazo reported.

The blaze erupted on Thursday afternoon at a sugar cane plantation in the Venezuelan state of Aragua, the news outlet Pitazo reported.

The list of hospitalised people includes three children in critical condition. They were sent to the Central hospital of Maracay and to San José.

Firefighters and civil defence officers are working at the scene of the incident.

#Sucesos | CAGUA DE LUTO : Incendio en cañaveral en #Cagua #Aragua:

9 fallecidos, entre ellos 7 adolescentes (entre 12 y 14 años) y dos adultos (de 18 y 22 años). Hay 8 lesionados. #incendio pic.twitter.com/gnrV1cl3vO — La Saeta Noticias (@lasaetanoticias) January 24, 2020

​At the moment there is no information about the cause of the tragedy.