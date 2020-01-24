At Least 12 People Killed as Fire Hits Plantation in Northern Venezuela – Video

The blaze erupted on Thursday afternoon at a sugar cane plantation in the Venezuelan state of Aragua, the news outlet Pitazo reported.
The list of hospitalised people includes three children in critical condition. They were sent to the Central hospital of Maracay and to San José.
Firefighters and civil defence officers are working at the scene of the incident.
#Sucesos | CAGUA DE LUTO : Incendio en cañaveral en #Cagua #Aragua:— La Saeta Noticias (@lasaetanoticias) January 24, 2020
9 fallecidos, entre ellos 7 adolescentes (entre 12 y 14 años) y dos adultos (de 18 y 22 años). Hay 8 lesionados. #incendio pic.twitter.com/gnrV1cl3vO
At the moment there is no information about the cause of the tragedy.
#NoticiaEnDesarrollo | Reportan incendio en un cañaveral. Comisiones de Protección Civil y Bomberos #Aragua están en el sitio #23Ene - vía @alfmorales72 pic.twitter.com/yAlrOemMhX— El Pitazo (@ElPitazoTV) January 23, 2020
