Register
04:47 GMT +324 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during the official announcement as a candidate for national elections, in Mexico City

    Mexico President Says Guerrero State Authorities Make Own Decisions on Arming Self-Defence

    © AFP 2019 / Pedro Pardo
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/106791/75/1067917538.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202001241078120159-mexico-president-says-guerrero-state-authorities-make-own-decisions-on-arming-self-defence/

    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Local authorities in Mexico's southern state of Guerrero make their own decisions on arming local self-defence units and have legalized the training of children for armed self-defence, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday at a press conference.

    Earlier on Thursday, local media reported that the Indigenous Council of Mexcalcingo, a small community in the township of Alcozacan in the Guerrero state, approved the arming and training of boys and teenagers aged 8 to 15, while a local community policing group taught them to protect themselves, their families, and their communities from drug gangs.

    "Guerrero is a state where [armed] self-defence is legalized, and they [local authorities] define who cannot be a real member of the local self-defence forces and use weapons," the president said.

    He also stated that though National Guard forces were deployed to the region, the local government did not consider military measures to be the best way to counter mass criminality.

    "The main [goal] is to understand reasons [for high criminal rates], avoid family breakdowns, strengthen values, material welfare, take care of youth so that everyone has the opportunity to study, guarantee the right to work, to a fair salary, and to prosperity. This is the main thing, and this is directly what we do, and we will not change," Obrador added.

    Earlier in January, ten musicians from the Nahaus indigenous group were shot dead and burned following an attack by a local drug cartel. The incident followed a separate incident a year earlier in which 18 gang members and nearly two dozen local residents were killed during an attack on the neighbouring community of Chilapa, situated along Mexico’s so-called "Corridor of Death" through which much of the heroin bound for the US passes.

    Last week, local residents have been blocking the main highway in the state, demanding the immediate deployment of two units of the National Guard in the region, and the return of the remains of the dead musicians from the military hospitals and forensic centres.

    The incident was linked to the Los Ardillos crime syndicate that has been been involved for more than two decades in drug trafficking, extortion and kidnapping in the Guerrero state.

    In August 2019, residents handed a letter containing a list of security demands to the president. However, the federal government has not taken any measures so far.

    The war on drugs, unprecedented in its intensity, began in Mexico in 2006 under then-President Felipe Calderon, who summoned army units for operations against drug mafia, reformed the Mexican federal police and announced a hunt for the most notorious leaders of the Mexican criminal world.

    Related:

    Children Given Weapons to Protect Against Deadly Drug Gangs in Mexico Amid Wave of Killings – Report
    US Teen Accused of Smuggling Drugs Across US-Mexico Using Remote-Controlled Model Car
    Mexico Seizes 294 Tonnes of Drugs, 9,700 Weapons Over Year - Defence Ministry
    Tags:
    Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico, drug laws, Drug war, Drugs, drug
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To Infinity and Beyond: Interstellar Lab Unveils Space-Inspired Village For Future Mars Settlement
    Thunberg Trauma
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse