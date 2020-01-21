Murder Level in Mexico Hits Record in 2019 - Reports

In November 2019, nine US citizens living in Mexico, including three women and six children, were killed in an ambush carried out by a criminal organisation.

In 2019, the homicide rate in Mexico established a record, rising by 1% to over 35,000 cases, media reported citing the Mexican Ministry of Public Security.

According to earlier data, 32,600 homicides were recorded all over the country from January-November 2019.

The previous record had been set in 2018, with more than 33,000 registered murder cases.

Crime rates have surged in Mexico in recent years. The spike in violence has been associated with drug production and the confrontation between drug cartels over control of drug transit to the United States.