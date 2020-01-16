Notorious Drug Kingpin 'El Chapo' Returns...But Now as Beer on Shop Shelfs

Joaquin Guzman, the former head of the Sinaloa drug cartel, who was extradited to the US in 2016 is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole in America’s highest-security prison.

A fashion show that was held earlier this week in Guadalajara, Mexico's second largest city, could see the return of the country's notorious kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, but not in the way one would imagine at first glimpse.

Guzman's daughter Alejandrina, who runs a fashion and lifestyle company, unveiled a craft beer called El Chapo Mexican Lager, named after the drug cartel boss.

The beer still doesn't have the required permission to be sold on the market, so it was brought out just for display.

"It hasn't been released for sale to the public yet. I just brought some to display", spokeswoman Adriana Uriarte told AFP.

The beverage is produced by the company Chapo 701. The number in the name is a reference to Guzman's spot in Forbes magazine's ranking of the world's richest people. According to the magazine's 2009 data, the notorious drug lord had a fortune of $1 billion.

El Chapo (Mexican slang for "shorty") gained notoriety as the decades-long leader of the murderous Sinaloa cartel, Mexico’s largest and most powerful drug cartel. He escaped from two prisons in Mexico in 2001 and 2015, but was captured again in 2016 and extradited to the United States the following year.