Man Needs Medical Help After Suffering a Three-Day Erection Caused by 'Viagra for Bulls' - Report

The unfortunate “Viagra for bulls” user reportedly said that he purchased the stimulant in order to have sex with a 30-year old lady.

One Mexican man has ended up in quite a predicament which required the intervention of medical professionals after he attempted to improve his sexual prowess through some rather unsafe means, Peruvian newspaper La Republica reports.

According to the media outlet, the man was admitted to a hospital in the city of Reynosa due to maintaining a raging erection for three days straight after ingesting a sexual stimulant typically used by farmers "to stimulate bulls for insemination".

In order to relieve their patient’s affliction, the doctors had to resort to "an emergency operation"; his condition after the procedure was not clear as of the time of the article’s writing.

As the man himself reportedly explained, he took the "Viagra for bulls", which he purchased in the state of Veracruz, in order to have a "successful sexual encounter" with a 30-year old lady.

And while the case has apparently been covered by numerous media outlets, the identity of the unfortunate man remains undisclosed, the newspaper points out.