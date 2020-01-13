Street Carnival in Rio Ends Up in Turmoil - Videos

"The Block of the Favorite" party attracted around 300.000 people on Sunday, but for reasons that remain unclear, it resulted in total chaos.

A street carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, has resulted in brawls, clashes, and overall panic in the South Zone of the city, local media reported.

The turmoil started at Copacabana beach, where the official opening party of the street carnival took place on Sunday.

Videos from Rio have been widely shared on Brazilian social media capturing people rushing in all directions, while the actual cause of the panic is not apparent.

Witnesses reported they saw brawling and fights at the opening ceremony at the beach, and some even suggested that the participants of the party went wild due to alcohol or drugs, however, it is not yet clear if that was the triggering cause.

Segue outra cena do caos instalado hoje em Copacabana pelo bloco A Favorita. Uma pergunta importante é: QUEM PATROCINA ESSE “EVENTO CULTURAL”? pic.twitter.com/a0o6WfN06O — Roberto Motta (@rmotta2) January 12, 2020

The police dispersed the citizens with tear gas. At least one officer was reportedly injured. No other injuries have been reported so far.