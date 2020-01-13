Street Carnival in Rio Ends Up in Turmoil - Videos

A street carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, has resulted in brawls, clashes, and overall panic in the South Zone of the city, local media reported.
The turmoil started at Copacabana beach, where the official opening party of the street carnival took place on Sunday.
Videos from Rio have been widely shared on Brazilian social media capturing people rushing in all directions, while the actual cause of the panic is not apparent.
Via whatsapp. #copacabana #BlocoDaFavorita— Anderson Santos ✠ (@Andersoncrvg93) January 13, 2020
E começou realmente o Carnaval 🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/VKujPlhCzW
Witnesses reported they saw brawling and fights at the opening ceremony at the beach, and some even suggested that the participants of the party went wild due to alcohol or drugs, however, it is not yet clear if that was the triggering cause.
Segue outra cena do caos instalado hoje em Copacabana pelo bloco A Favorita. Uma pergunta importante é: QUEM PATROCINA ESSE “EVENTO CULTURAL”? pic.twitter.com/a0o6WfN06O— Roberto Motta (@rmotta2) January 12, 2020
The police dispersed the citizens with tear gas. At least one officer was reportedly injured. No other injuries have been reported so far.
Um agente da Guarda Municipal ficou ferido durante uma confusão na dispersão do Bloco da Favorita, em Copacabana, na Zona Sul do Rio. De acordo com o órgão, uma equipe foi atacada por ambulantes enquanto os agentes atuavam para a liberação da via. pic.twitter.com/wSKND0QRmP— Alerta Rio 24 Horas (@alertario24hrs) January 13, 2020
