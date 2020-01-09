Mexican Volcano Popocatepetl Spews Fiery Ash

"An eruption involving a moderate amount of ash was registered at 6:33 a.m. The pillar reached 3 kilometres into the air", the agency tweeted.
The authorities prohibited anyone from coming closer than 12 kilometers to Popocatepetl, which means a "smoking mountain" in the language of the indigenous Aztec population.
IMPRESIONANTE Así la espectacular #explosión del Volcán #Popocatépetl esta mañana, 6:31 hrs., ahora vista desde #Tlamacas.— Quito rtv (@Quito_rtv) January 9, 2020
Link para ver en tiempo real y en vivo:https://t.co/DUkHtm0qkc
Gracias #CENAPRED
Video pic.twitter.com/DwvxW3zyLB pic.twitter.com/Qm0aEhcFPK
The active volcano is located some 30 miles southeast of Mexico City in the eastern half of the Trans-Mexican volcanic belt and poses a danger to highly populated nearby areas. It is the Central American country’s second-highest peak and the most active volcano. It is one of Mexico's most recognizable symbols.
