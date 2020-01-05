Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake Registered in Oaxaca, Mexico - Reports

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake shook southern Mexico on Saturday night; the authorities were not immediately able to estimate the number of casualties or extent of damage.

The epicentre was located at a depth of 10 km, 38 km southeast of Union Hidalgo in the southern state of Oaxaca on the nation's Pacific coast, Mexico's Seismology Service reported in its Twitter account.

Strong 6.5 magnitude earthquake felt in #Mexico , the epicenter is in Oaxaca state. Shaking was felt in Mexico City https://t.co/aTWqJJj6sF — parallel_universe (@ignis_fatum) January 5, 2020

​There have been no immediate reports about damage or casualties due to the earthquake.

Earlier, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck 119 kilometres south-west of the municipality of Suchiate, Mexico.