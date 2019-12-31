Mexico Has No Plans to Cut Off Diplomatic Relations With Bolivia - Interior Secretary

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Mexican Interior Secretary Olga Sanchez Cordero said on Monday that her country's authorities do not intend to break off diplomatic relations with Bolivia after the recent diplomatic scandal over Mexico granting asylum to former Bolivian officials in its embassy.

On Monday, Bolivia decided to expel the Mexican ambassador and two Spanish high-ranking diplomats from the country over Mexico sheltering former Bolivian officials in its embassy.

"The Foreign Ministry does not intend to cut off diplomatic relations with Bolivia, the embassy in Bolivia will continue its work," Sanchex Cordero said at a press conference.

The Mexican embassy in La Paz shelters at least nine officials from ex-President Evo Morales’ former government. The situation around the embassy is tense due to the presence of Bolivian security officials in close proximity, and it further escalated following the attempt by Spanish diplomats to enter while hiding their faces on Friday.

The Bolivian Foreign Ministry protested Madrid’s move and called on Spain to stop violating international standards.

Morales is living in exile in Argentina and is not allowed to run for the next presidential election. He still tries to influence Bolivian politics via his Movement for Socialism (MAS) party. MAS is expected to nominate its candidate for the next election on 19 January.