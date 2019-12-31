Authorities Shut Down Buenos Aires Erotic Film Theater Offering 'Sex Parties' For $2

Local police said they found a room inside the theater with used condoms on the floor, where visitors took part in sex activities, along with at least eight pieces of rolled-up marijuana cigarettes.

Authorities in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires last week shut down an old theater that charged 100 Argentine pesos, or nearly 2 US dollars, to view erotic films and participate in sex parties inside the facility.

Buenos Aires police, along with the Judicial Investigation Corps and the Government Control Agency, closed the site on building code and health violations.

The theater, which had a license to work as an independent cinema, had been closed for similar violations in 2016.

Local media reported that the small theater was an affiliate of the old ABC theater, once Buenos Aires’s most famous platform for erotic films.