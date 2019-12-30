Morales Says MAS Party to Nominate Candidate for Bolivia's 2020 Vote on 19 January

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The party Movement for Socialism (MAS) will choose its candidate to run in the forthcoming Bolivian presidential election at a meeting on 19 January, ousted former Bolivian President Evo Morales said on Monday.

"This meeting will take place on 19 January", Morales told journalists after consultations with the party members.

He said the candidate for vice-presidency will be nominated, too.

El 19 de enero de 2020, en Buenos Aires, vamos a llevar adelante un encuentro con los dirigentes del MAS-IPSP de los nueve departamentos y de sectores sociales, especialmente del Pacto de Unidad, para elegir a nuestros candidatos a la Presidencia y a la Vicepresidencia. pic.twitter.com/8jAmGsGhVL — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) December 29, 2019

Morales has said that he hopes for the MAS candidate to win. He is now in exile in Argentina.

In November, opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez declared herself interim president at a special meeting in the Parliament despite not reaching the necessary quorum as lawmakers from the ruling Movement for Socialism (MAS) party were absent, with Morales characterizing the situation as a coup. Later, Jeanine Anez called a new vote, pledging to ensure that Morales not be allowed to run. The vote is scheduled to be held in mid-March.

In October, Morales claimed victory in the election that would launch his fourth consecutive presidential term in Bolivia. The opposition challenged his victory, triggering violent protests across the nation. Morales was pressured by the military to step down and flee the country.