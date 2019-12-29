6 Killed, 5 Injured in Shooting at Gas Station in Mexico's Guanajuato State — Reports

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Shooting at a gas station in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato has left six people killed and five others injured, Mexican media reported on Saturday.

According to the Milenio news outlet citing local authorities, the attack took place at around 3 a.m. local time [09:00 GMT] as unknown individuals on several cars opened fire at the gas station's customers, leaving six of them dead and five others sustaining gunshot wounds.

🚨Refuerza #Guanajuato seguridad en #Uriangato



Para reforzar la seguridad el gobierno del estado mando 60 elementos de las Fuerzas de Seguridad Pública para patrullar las calles. Después del ataque en donde fallecieron seis personas. pic.twitter.com/aicAWoiwHX — Audiorama Noticias (@audioramanoti) December 29, 2019

The perpetrators reportedly left, with their whereabouts unknown, while some 60 law enforcement officers are currently operating at the scene.

Policía Estatal y @SSPMCORREGIDORA mantienen presencia en la frontera con Guanajuato, a través del Operativo Límite Estatal; a fin de brindar un ambiente de tranquilidad y seguridad para la ciudadanía. #DefendamosQro #JuntosSomosMásFuertes pic.twitter.com/Rv18tYzVdR — Policía Estatal Qro. (@poesqro) December 29, 2019

​Criminality rates have surged in Mexico over recent years. The spike of violence has been associated with drug production and confrontation between the drug cartels over control of drug transit to the United States.

Last year was marked by the record-high rate of homicides in the country – more than 33,000. This year, around 32,600 killings have been committed, according to the authorities.