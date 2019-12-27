'Thank You, Don Ivan': Mexican Drug Lord El Chapo's Son Reportedly Throws Lavish Christmas Giveaway

The gifts that were to be reportedly handed out during the party hosted by El Chapo’s son, which included cars and SUVs, were apparently flaunted in videos shared on social media.

It seems that Ivan Archivaldo Guzman, son of the infamous Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, celebrated this Christmas in style as he allegedly held a large party with free food and music, the Daily Mail reports.

According to the newspaper, the party also apparently included a "car giveaway", as "videos uploaded across several Mexican social media accounts" depicted a row of cars and SUVs "lined up at the event" at an undisclosed location.

Another video, posted on an Instagram account which is reportedly attributed to the drug lord’s son, also shows children shouting “Thank you, Don Ivan!” while apparently accepting gifts, while yet another vid depicts what seems to be plastic bags filled “goodies” to be handed out as presents.

"May this season be full of happiness ... [may] the light provide you faith and love. Iván Archivaldo wishes you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year", a tag attached to one of the bag says, as translated by the newspaper.

Joaquin Guzman, also known as "El Chapo" ("Shorty"), was the head of the Sinaloa cartel, one of the biggest traffickers of drugs to the US. In 2009, Guzmán entered Forbes' list of the world's richest men at number 701, with an estimated worth of $1bn.

The notorious drug lord, who made headlines with his daring prison escape attempts in Mexico, was eventually arrested and extradited to the United States in 2017.