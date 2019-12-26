Mexico Slams 'Harassment' of Its Diplomats in Bolivia, Calls for Meeting on Thursday

Previously, the Mexican foreign ministry had expressed concerns over numerous intelligence and surveillance services personnel at its embassy in La Paz.

Mexico's foreign ministry has accused Bolivia of "harassment and intimidation" of its diplomats at the Mexican embassy in La Paz and requested a meeting with Bolivia's charge d'affaires, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The Mexican foreign ministry sees the abundant surveillance of its embassy, as well as boosted police presence around the building as tantamount to an invasion of the embassy and going against Article 22 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

#RT @EmbaMexBra: RT @efrain_gp: En el transcurso de las últimas horas, se ha vuelto a incrementar el hostigamiento policial en nuestra embajada en La Paz. Seguiremos denunciando el acoso a nuestros recintos diplomáticos y exhibiendo las violaciones a der… pic.twitter.com/9aCXjV4HSc — Consulado Sao Paulo (@ConsulMexSao) December 24, 2019

Mexico has called on Bolivia's charge d'affaires to explain these activities.

Tensions between the two nations escalated after Bolivian President Evo Morales had to step down under pressure from the public and military. The Senate's second vice speaker, Jeanine Anez, declared herself interim president at an extraordinary session in Parliament that was boycotted by Morales' socialist party. He himself has characterised the situation as a coup.

Morales sought political asylum in the Mexican embassy in La Paz. Most of Bolivia's senior government officials also resigned and sought asylum in the Mexican embassy.