Seven People Killed During Landslide in Brazil - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Seven people died in a landslide that destroyed several houses in the city of Recife in eastern Brazil, the Globo media portal reported on Tuesday.

At the very beginning of the rescue operation, bodies of five people were discovered, while two dead women were found after searching for eight hours, according to the media outlet. Among the victims were two children — a two-month-old boy and a nine-year-old girl.

Three people were reportedly injured.

The landslide occurred in the North Zone of Recife at around 3 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

The Fire Department reported in a statement that it was not possible to determine the causes of the accident. At the time of the landslide there was no rain at the location.