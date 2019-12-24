Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Colombia

The strong quake struck several miles away from major cities such as Bogota, Cali and Medellin.
According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, this latest incident marks the second earthquake felt by Colombians within the last 30 minutes.
The second quake's epicenter was detected less than 5 miles away from Lejanías, Colombia, which has a population of roughly 5,200 individuals.
Video shared on social media by locals shows earthquake sirens being sounded off.
— Timothy E. Wright (@wrighthydromet) December 24, 2019
Timothy Wright, a professional meteorologist, noted in a Twitter post that the second quake was "a bit stronger" than the initial earthquake, which caused light shaking for roughly 30 seconds.
— Xy5Z89🇩🇪 (@Xy5Z89) December 24, 2019
No reports of injuries or property damages have yet surfaced.
All comments
Show new comments (0)