Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Colombia

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake was felt Tuesday in central Colombia and struck at a depth of roughly 6.2 miles, according to earthquake monitors.

The strong quake struck several miles away from major cities such as Bogota, Cali and Medellin.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, this latest incident marks the second earthquake felt by Colombians within the last 30 minutes.

The second quake's epicenter was detected less than 5 miles away from Lejanías, Colombia, which has a population of roughly 5,200 individuals.

Video shared on social media by locals shows earthquake sirens being sounded off.

— Timothy E. Wright (@wrighthydromet) December 24, 2019

​Timothy Wright, a professional meteorologist, noted in a Twitter post that the second quake was "a bit stronger" than the initial earthquake, which caused light shaking for roughly 30 seconds.

​No reports of injuries or property damages have yet surfaced.