Bolivian Foreign Ministry Denies Security Officers Can Invade in Mexican Embassy in La Paz

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Security officers around the Mexican embassy in the Bolivian capital city of La Paz are openly monitoring people who seek asylum in Mexico and assured the immunity of the diplomatic mission is respected, Foreign Minister of Bolivia's interim government Karen Longaric said on Tuesday.

"As for the possibility that the authorities or security officers will get into the diplomatic facilities of Mexico, I should say that it is absolutely impossible", Longaric said at a press conference.

According to the Minister, the high concentration of law enforcement officers around the embassy is connected with the fact that there are people who await the Mexican authorities' decision on requests for extradition.

On Monday, the Mexican Foreign Ministry expressed deep concerns about so many Bolivian intelligence and security services personnel monitoring its embassy in La Paz and attempts to detain and inspect the ambassador's vehicle. The Ministry also added that this activity, tantamount to an invasion of the embassy, went against Article 22 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Under pressure to resign from the protesting public and nation's military, Bolivian President Evo Morales stepped down from his fourth term in office on 10 November and fled to Mexico. Most of Bolivia’s senior government officials also resigned and sought asylum in the Mexican embassy in La Paz.

© AP Photo / Rebecca Blackwell Former Bolivian President Evo Morales

In the meantime, opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez declared herself interim president at an extraordinary session in Parliament that was boycotted by Morales’ socialist party. Due to the boycott, the quorum necessary to legitimise Anez was not met, however, Bolivia’s highest court has recognised her as interim president, with Morales later characterising the situation as a coup.