Register
01:43 GMT +324 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    ‘Little Aspirins’: Chile Sets Constitutional Process in Motion as Police Violence Continues

    © REUTERS / PABLO SANHUEZA
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107775/45/1077754526.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/201912241077754550-little-aspirins-chile-sets-constitutional-process-in-motion-as-police-violence-continues/

    Chile’s president formally set in motion the process of redrafting the country’s constitution on Monday. However, the two-month-long protests continue as Santiago remains intransigent on more meaningful social reforms. A new UN report has also blasted Chile’s police for their persistent, violent tactics that left new victims over the weekend.

    A ‘Dry Agreement’ on Constitutional Reform

    Chilean President Sebastian Piñera signed the law authorizing the referendum Monday afternoon that lawmakers passed last week. However, the National Congress’ decision not to require gender parity among delegates to the constituent assembly or to reserve seats for the country’s indigenous peoples, who are roughly 10% of the population but have long been excluded from the country’s administration, has protesters doubling down on their resistance. 

    The April 26, 2020, vote will determine whether Chileans want a new constitution and, if so, whether the constituent assembly that draws up the new magna carta would be composed purely of elected delegates or a mix of elected delegates and officeholding lawmakers from the country’s legislature.

    Sputnik previously reported on how the November agreement that led to Monday’s law left a bitter taste in the mouths of many protesters, causing resignations from parties that signed the agreement as critics blasted lawmakers for arriving at the decision without input from the millions of Chileans protesting in the streets.

    The present constitution dates to 1980, when it was used by military dictator Augusto Pinochet to enshrine the neoliberal order brought about by his 1973 coup d’etat, which was supported by the CIA and which overthrew the democratically-elected socialist President Salvador Allende. Pinochet left office in 1990 following huge protests, but the system has changed little in the 30 years since.

    A December 19 declaration by the Department of Human Rights at the University of Chile in Santiago laid out their demands for a constitution with a focus on human rights and the inclusion of women, LGBTI people, indigenous people and other minorities.

    ​The Communist Party of Chile, which holds sway among the protesting social movements and labor unions, has said it will not participate in the constitutional process without those diversity guaranteeing measures.

    CPC chief Guillermo Teillier said the issue is not yet set in stone, referring to the bill signed by Piñera Monday as a “dry agreement” that could still be tweaked before June 2020.

    “We will be in the convention, we will apply and we will fight for the contents of the new Constitution,” Teillier said Monday, according to Prensa Latina, “and we will continue to insist that the convention adopts the characteristics of a Constituent Assembly, which is what the people ask for.”

    Indeed, a poll released by Public Square Cadem on Monday showed that 92% of Chilean respondents believe the constitutional convention should have equal representation of men and women and 89% believe there should be special quotas for indigenous people, reflecting broad support across the political spectrum for forming a true constituent assembly.

    The same poll also showed 86% of Chileans agree that Chile needs a new constitution and that 61% of Chileans want a constitutional convention made up only of elected delegates.

    ‘Little Aspirins’

    According to Al Jazeera, polls show that roughly two-thirds of Chileans think the protests should continue and support an overhaul of the country’s pension, health care and education systems.

    The systems date to the Pinochet era, which ushered in an era of mass privatizations and warfare against the country’s huge political left, with tens of thousands murdered, disappeared, and tortured by the regime.

    Reuters noted Chile’s pension system “has been heralded as a model of privatization,” although at least one-third of elderly Chileans who receive payouts from the program must also continue to hold informal jobs long after their “retirement.” 

    The present agreement would see monthly minimum payouts by the pension system rise from $396 per month to $360 per month, but that’s still far short of the $657 per month for which union and protest leaders have called.

    The protests began in mid-October amid a hike in transit fares, which proved the final straw in a country deeply divided by inequalities of wealth. Amid intransigence by Piñera, who declared a state of emergency and sent in the army to restore order, millions of Chileans occupied the central plazas in Santiago and dozens of other cities, pushing their demands beyond subway fares and toward more wide-sweeping social change.

    One protester, a metallurgist who gave his name only as Martin, told Al Jazeera last week that the reforms agreed to by Piñera’s government during the last two months of protest are “like little aspirins.”

    "Conditions are untenable," the metalworker said. "We need to transform the whole model."

    Al Jazeera noted that protesters expect an uptick in protest activity in March, as the day of the April 26 referendum closes in.

    "I think it is going to be difficult, but we are ready to continue to the very end," Alberto Mamquepan, an indigenous Mapuche dockworker in the northern city of Antofagasta, told Al Jazeera. "We can achieve something here.”

    ‘They Did it On Purpose’

    A shocking incident of police violence was captured on tape on Friday in Santiago, when a protester was pinned between two armored vehicles, which continued their rampage through the crowd afterward.

    In the graphic footage, 20-year-old Ignacio Pérez Cortéz was pinned between two armored police vehicles nicknamed “zorrillos,” or “skunks,” by protesters, shattering his pelvis in four places, giving him a split urethra as well as other injuries.

    ​Perez’s sister, Valeria, tweeted later Friday that her brother’s condition was stable, but that the first thing he said was “they did it on purpose.”

    On Saturday, Chilean prosecutors filed reckless injury charges against the driver of the zorrillo, Officer Mauricio Carrillo, Agence France-Presse reported. Outside the courtroom, Valeria Pérez told members of the press her family would not be satisfied simply with the driver being found guilty.

    ​"As a family we want it to be known, this is the guilt of the state, of the cops, of the intendant," she said, according to Piensa Prensa.

    In a separate incident on Saturday, Chilean police were seen attacking two journalists from TeleSUR, Italo Retamal and Paola Dragnic, as they filmed the protests. The two journalists can be seen being hit, shoved, and pepper sprayed in the footage posted on Twitter.

    ​‘Fundamentally Repressive’

    The incidents come on the heels of the latest international human rights report blasting the Chilean Carabineros for their handling of the protests over the last two months. A 30-page report published on December 13 by the UN High Commission on Human Rights based on research during the first three weeks of November found that management of the protests by the police “was carried out in a fundamentally repressive manner,” according to Imma Guerras-Delagado, who led the UN mission to Chile.

    “The police have regularly failed to distinguish between people demonstrating peacefully and violent protesters,” the report said, noting the vast majority of protesters were peaceful demonstrators.

    The UN documented 113 specific cases of torture and ill-treatment of protesters by the army during the state of emergency as well as the police, as well as 24 cases of sexual violence against women, men and adolescents. It also notes more than 350 people with injuries to their eyes or faces, an “alarmingly high number,” the report notes.

    UN Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet, who incidentally was also the President of Chile from 2006-2010 and from 2014-2018, said that Chile should be able to demonstrate it has followed UN-recommended reforms within the next three months, including the proper way to use tear gas and to end the indiscriminate use of anti-riot shotguns and other less-than-lethal weaponry by the police.

    “This follow-up mechanism should aim to establish measures to prevent the recurrence of the sad and troubling events that have engulfed Chile over the past two months – especially as protests are continuing in different parts of the country, albeit with less intensity, and we continue to receive allegations of human rights violations,” Bachelet said.

    However, like the report issued by Human Rights Watch (HRW) late last month on police violence in Chile, the recommended reforms offer little more than a slap on the wrist for the Carabineros, in most cases simply stating that harmful actions should be ended. Sputnik noted the sharp contrast between how HRW objected to Chilean police violence and how it objected to police violence in Venezuela and in Bolivia before Evo Morales was overthrown in a coup d’etat last month, which was consistently much stronger and condemnatory by comparison.

    By Morgan Artyukhina

    Related:

    ‘Everything is Won by Fighting’: Chile Protests Yield New Constitution, But Material Demands Remain
    Human Rights Watch Pulls Punches in Reports on Chile, Post-Coup Bolivia Violence
    Protests in Colombia & Chile Show That Neoliberal Reforms Don't 'Work Well' – Political Analyst
    Tags:
    neoliberalism, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Police violence, protests, Sebastian Pinera, vote, constitution, Chile
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Feel It in the Air: Holiday Spirit Endows Capitals Worldwide With Sparkling Looks
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse