Mexico Says It’s ‘Concerned’ that Its Embassy in Bolivia Being Monitored

Mexico’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it is “deeply concerned” about the presence of Bolivian intelligence and security services that are monitoring the residence of the Mexican ambassador and Mexican embassy in Bolivia.

The department said the presence of guards and the stopping and attempted search of a diplomatic vehicle violated diplomatic protections and guarantees. According to the ministry, 150 Bolivian intelligence agents have surrounded the Mexican ambassador's residence in La Paz and tried to search the ambassador's vehicle.

Mexico called the Bolivian interim government's actions "unacceptable" in an open letter to the Organisation of American States (OAS).

Mexico granted former Bolivian President Evo Morales asylum after his resignation in the wake of a presidential election. Morales was ousted by the Bolivian military in November and replaced by interim President Jeanine Anez - the nation's deputy speaker of the parliament's upper chamber. The Bolivian Constitutional Court recognized Anez's claim as legitimate, while other higher-ranking officials resigned immediately after Morales was forced out of office.