At Least 19 Inmates Killed in Outbreak of Violence in Honduran Prison - Reports

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - At least 19 inmates were killed during a mass fight between the gangs of prisoners in a Honduran jail in what was the second of such incidents within the country's prison system over the past few days, the Heraldo newspaper reported.

The unrest took place on Sunday east of the capital in El Porvenir penitentiary, according to Heraldo.

At least two people were reportedly transferred to a hospital with stab wounds. There have been no reports regarding the emergency measures taken by the prison authorities.

On 21 December, 18 people were killed and 16 others were injured in fighting between prisoners in Honduras' northern port town of Tela.

The government of Honduras declared a state of emergency in the country's prison system on 18 December and transferred control of the penitentiary institutions and prisons to the armed forces and police.

According to reports, there are currently about 20,000 inmates in Honduran prisons despite the capacity to only house 8,000.