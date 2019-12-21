Cuban Parliament Names Manuel Marrero to Be Prime Minister

"Cuba already has prime minister: The National Assembly appointed, on proposal of the president of the Republic, Manuel Marrero Cruz, who served as minister of tourism," it said on Facebook.
The legislature, which met for a regular session on Saturday, also appointed six deputy prime ministers.
EN INFOGRAFÍA: #PrimerMinistro, Viceprimeros Ministros y Secretario del Consejo de Ministros designados por la Asamblea Nacional del #PoderPopular de #Cuba 🇨🇺. #CubaSocialista pic.twitter.com/iRrmbn9njy— Asamblea Nacional Cuba (@AsambleaCuba) December 21, 2019
The position of prime minister was changed to president in 1976 but was restored earlier this year when Cuba adopted a new constitution after a referendum.
