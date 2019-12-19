5.9-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Coast of Guatemala - US Geological Survey

The quake occurred at a depth of 31 km, according to the USGS.
Prelim M5.9 Earthquake near the coast of Guatemala Dec-19 12:35 UTC, updates https://t.co/DmkpA2UAxf— USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) December 19, 2019
INFORMACIÓN PRELIMINAR. A las 6:35 horas se registro un sismo de magnitud 5.8 con epicentro a 35 kilómetros al SurOeste de San José, Escuintla en el Océano Pacífico.— CONRED (@ConredGuatemala) December 19, 2019
Fuente: INETER. pic.twitter.com/cAIrl8gW4t
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)