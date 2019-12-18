Former Bolivian Foreign Minister Diego Pary Ready to Join Presidential Race in 2020

The next Bolivian Presidential elections are scheduled to be held next spring, following President Evo Morales' resignation in the wake of mass protests that have rocked the Latin American country.

Former Bolivian Foreign Minister Diego Pary said on Wednesday that he was ready to be a presidential candidate for the Movement for Socialism (MAS) Party in the 2020 elections if his party appoints him.

"If the social movements, the Bolivian people and our party decide so, I am ready to face the challenge, and work to give Bolivia a true democracy and restore our economic, political and social stability", he confirmed when asked about his possible candidacy.

Diego Pary Rodriguez served as Bolivia's Minister of Foreign Affairs from 4 September 2018 to 20 October 2019.

He resigned amid a power transition in the country that followed the resignation of President Evo Morales.

Morales stepped down last month, amid mass protests against his victory in the October elections, which were declared fraudulent by the opposition.

Morales is currently residing in Argentina where he was granted refugee status.