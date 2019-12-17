Four Opposition Lawmakers in Venezuela to Be Stripped of Immunity – Ruling

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Venezuela’s Constituent National Assembly has ruled that four opposition lawmakers should be deprived of parliamentary immunity on treason charges, as requested by the country’s Supreme Tribunal of Justice.

The assembly voted in favor of the move on Monday, stripping deputies Jorge Millan, Hernan Aleman, Carlos Lozano and Luis Stefanelli of immunity on charges of treason, conspiracy, corruption and other crimes, chief prosecutor Tarek Saab said, as cited by the Spanish Diario Las Americas newspaper.

The opposition lawmakers are said to be supporters of Juan Guaido and are believed to have taken part in a failed military uprising in the country in April.

In January, US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from power. Some Western countries have sided with Guaido, while Russia, China, Turkey and several other states firmly backed Maduro.

Over the weekend, Venezuelan media reported that the opposition had been preparing a terrorist attack on the country’s military in the northern state of Sucre to disrupt Christmas celebrations.