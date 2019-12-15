Argentina to Allow Bolivia’s Ex-President Morales to Make Political Statements – Official

"A refugee has the same rights as an Argentine citizen, including freedom of expression, freedom to declare, think and say whatever they want. We will not restrict his freedoms," Cafiero said in an interview with La Nacion daily published Saturday.
Morales will live in the northwestern Argentine city of San Ramon de la Nueva Oran, less than an hour drive from the Bolivian border. From there, he plans to coordinate the presidential campaign of his leftist Mas party next year, he said on Twitter.
A un mes del golpe de Estado en #Bolivia, sostuvimos nuestra primera reunión en Buenos Aires con algunos dirigentes departamentales y nacionales de movimientos sociales, alcaldes, dirigentes del MAS y asambleístas para hacer una evaluación política y planificar para la campaña.— Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) 15 декабря 2019 г.
Morales fled to Mexico last month after mass protests against his reelection forced the Bolivian military to ask for his resignation. He landed in Argentina on Thursday as a refugee.
