Venezuelan Minsiter Accuses Opposition of Preparing Terrorist Attack on Military

The Venezuelan government believes that the planned terrorist attack was financed from abroad, particularly from Colombia. The relationship between the two countries has worsened lately, ever since Bogota, along with the US, endorsed Guaido as the "interim president" of Venezuela.

The Venezuelan opposition had been preparing a terrorist act against the military in the state of Sucre, local VTV channel reported on Saturday, citing Minister of Popular Power for Communication and Information Jorge Rodriguez.

#VIDEO 📹 | @jorgerpsuv: Guaidó trató de impedir la detención de la diputada Yanet Fermín (Voluntad Popular) por ser la jefa de la célula terrorista que perpetraría los asaltos a unidades militares en #Cumaná, estado Sucre, este domingo 15 de diciembre#ALBA15AñosConLosPueblos pic.twitter.com/YFK382iplT — VTV CANAL 8 (@VTVcanal8) December 14, 2019

According to Rodriguez, Juan Guaido, leader of the Venezuelan opposition, along with Leopoldo Lopez, Yanet Fermin, and Fernando Orozco were behind the supposed attack to sabotage Christmas celebrations in the country. They also managed to get two politicians on their side, the minister said.

The presumed terrorist act was prevented by the government, he added.

Venezuela believes that the opposition received weapons and funding for the prepared attack from the Colombian government.

Relations between Caracas and Bogota worsened amid the intensified political crisis in Venezuela. In January, opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido illegally proclaimed himself "interim president" and called on citizens to help him take power in the country.

Guaido immediately received support from the United States and some Latin American countries, including Colombia, while Maduro accused him of trying to stage a coup in Venezuela with the help of Washington.

While Guaido was endorsed as "president" by the US and Colombia, a number of countries, including Russia and China, have said they only recognise Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela.