"By 7 a.m. [13:00 GMT] on Thursday, 9.8 million people were registered in the atrium", Romero said at a press conference.
According to the official, incidents since the influx of pilgrims so far included one fatality due to natural reasons, four complaints of robbery filed with the police, and 7,000 instances of people requesting medical assistance.
📹VIDEO: 10 million people are visiting the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City to celebrate her feast and sing Las Mañanitas as is tradition each December 12th. #Guadalupe is one of the most beloved Marian devotions all over the world. pic.twitter.com/Rujgdyh1Fa— EWTN IRELAND (@ewtnireland) December 12, 2019
The history of the Virgin of Guadalupe, also known as the Dark Virgin, dates back to 12 December 1531, when she first appeared to Juan Diego, an indigenous of Cuautitlan municipality. A church was built near where it happened and a cloak with the Virgin's image is stored there. Hundreds of thousands from Latin America and beyond gather to worship the shrine every year.
All comments
Show new comments (0)