Chile Confirms Retrieved Debris are From Aircraft Missing in Antarctica

The Chilean defence minister has confirmed that the debris of a plane discovered in the sea off Antarctica belonged to a Chilean Air Force C-130 aircraft.
"The wreckage found in the Drake Passage on Wednesday corresponds to Herules C-130, and we will work to find all the debris to help us determine what happened in this accident," defence minister Alberto Espina told a news conference.
Meanwhile, Air Force chief Arturo Merino told a news conference in the southern port of Punta Arenas that the state of the plane wreckage indicates that it is practically impossible that there were any survivors from the accident.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)