Four Dead In Shooting Near Residence Of Mexican President

Initial reports from Mexico City police said the gunman apparently came to the historic downtown of the capital to “relieve himself” before having a conflict with two other men who approached him. The armed man then opened fire, killing two and injuring three before police shot him dead.

Police, rapidly arriving to the scene, barricaded the street. One of the three wounded people died on the way to the hospital.

The incident took place in a building on a small street near one of the gates of the Mexico City presidential residence.