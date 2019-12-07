Former Bolivian President Evo Morales Departs for Cuba

Evo Morales was forced to step down as Bolivian president on 10 November under pressure of the military and fled to Mexico. Other high-ranking Bolivian officials resigned as well.

The Mexican Foreign Ministry said Friday, that Morales left the country, informing Mexican authorities that this was a "temporary trip".

A former Bolivian health minister told reporters that Morales' departure linked to his health issue and he will be treated by local doctors in Cuba that have earlier cured him in Bolivia.

Morales was granted asylum in Mexico amid violent protests against the results of the presidential election, in which he secured his fourth term in office. Opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez then took over as an interim president, while Morales characterized the situation as a coup. The ex-president's supporters subsequently engaged in fresh rallies against Anez’ government, which led to violent clashes with the security officers.

In 2017, Morales underwent throat surgery in Cuba, which prompted him to cancel his public appearances at the time. In 2018, Morales said he had a tumor removed during another emergency surgery after being taken to hospital for a routine check.