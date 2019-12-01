Five Suspected Cartel Gunmen Killed in Mexican Town Near US Border

Earlier this week, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed US President Donald Trump's plan to designate drug cartels based in Mexico as terrorist groups.

Mexican security forces shot dead at least five suspected cartel gunmen in the small town of Villa Union in the northern state of Coahuila, near the US border, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing the state's authorities.

Coahuila's attorney general's office confirmed that the suspected criminals were killed during a gunfight.

Clashes near Villa Union were apparently captured on camera and shared on social media. The videos show a cloud of smoke rising at the scene, as well as burned vehicles.

🚨Circula en redes sociales, videos de algunas balaceras que se registraron este día en el municipio de Villa Unión, Coahuila.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UhmmMWbRqR — VO Noticias (@vonoticias) November 30, 2019

Enfrentamiento en Villa Unión, Coahuila, dejó cinco sicarios muertoshttps://t.co/f0Xx20Kmfs pic.twitter.com/7mVIVNVttb — Puente Libre (@PuenteLibre) November 30, 2019

The gunmen reportedly belonged to the so-called Northeast Cartel from Nuevo Laredo.

Raids of this type are not rare in Mexico, where violent armed groups are a sad reality.