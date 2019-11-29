Register
21:09 GMT +329 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Feb. 18, 2015 photo, storage tanks stand in a PDVSA state-run oil company crude oil complex near El Tigre, a town located within Venezuela's Hugo Chavez oil belt, formally known as the Orinoco Belt

    Venezuela Supplies Nearly $4 Billion Worth of Oil to Cuba, China Amid Sanctions, US Envoy Claims

    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    by
    2121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images//107617/63/1076176308.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/201911291077438740-venezuela-supplies-nearly-4-billion-worth-of-oil-to-cuba-china-amid-sanctions-us-envoy-claims/

    Caracas has been struggling with a severe economic crisis that has led to food and medicine shortages since the US started imposing economic sanctions specifically targeting the sphere that had contributed the most to the country's budget – the oil trade.

    The US special envoy for Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, has claimed that Caracas has been continuing to ship oil to some countries despite Washington's effort to prevent this with economic sanctions. Abrams said that $3 billion worth of oil had been delivered to China and $900 million more shipped to Cuba, Venezuela's long-time ally.

    The US envoy stated that Caracas was shipping the oil to China in order to repay some of its debt, arguing that instead it could have used the money to alleviate the food and medicine shortages afflicting the country. Abrams, however, failed to clarify how Venezuela was supposed to do so, as the US has imposed sanctions on its oil trade, cutting the country off from most of its buyers.

    Abrams also claimed that Caracas had signed a $209 million contract on military purchases with Russia, without specifying when this was done. He added that under the purported agreement, Russia will supply Sukhoi fighter jets and military helicopters to the country.

    Earlier, responding to previous US claims that Venezuela had bought new weaponry from Russia in June 2019, Moscow dismissed the rumours by saying that no new military contracts are expected to be signed between the two countries in the near future. The cost of a single Su-35 fighter jet, the most frequently ordered Russian jet by foreign clients, amounts to roughly $83 million, whereas Mi-171 military transport helicopters (upgraded version of the legendary Mi-8) and Kamov Ka-series attack helicopters cost about $4 million and $16 million each respectively, meaning that for a sum as modest as $209 million, Venezuela would only be able to buy two jets and a few choppers with what’s left.

    Economic and Political Crisis in Venezuela Amid US Pressure

    Venezuela has been struggling with a severe economic crisis in recent years that has led to shortages of certain foodstuffs and medicines, a problem that was exacerbated by a political crisis in 2018 and 2019. In January, opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself an interim president, immediately receiving support from the US and a number of Western countries. He later led a coup attempt in April 2019, but which ultimately failed.

    Accusing Caracas of human rights violations, Washington imposed economic sanctions against the country, which severely limited its ability to sell the main export commodity that had largely filled its budget – oil. Caracas, as well as several other countries supporting legitimately elected President Nicolas Maduro, condemned the US move.

    Related:

    China’s Energy Giant Backs Out of Venezuela Oil Deal in Wake of Ramped Up US Sanctions - Report
    US Not Ruling Out Sanctions on Russia's Rosneft Over Venezuelan Oil Trade - Special Representative
    Venezuelan Oil Ministry Accuses Opposition of Intent to Destroy PDVSA Subsidiary Monomeros
    Office of Venezuela's PDVSA Oil Company Opened in Moscow on 6 August - Director General
    US Sanctions Against Iran, Venezuela Increase Demand for Russian Oil – Report
    Tags:
    sanctions, Oil, Cuba, China, Venezuela, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 23-29 November
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse