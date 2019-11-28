Bolivian Coca Growers Leader Says Ready to Run for President as Morales' Party's Candidate

MONTEVIDEO (Sputnik) - Andronico Rodriguez, the vice president of six coca grower federations of Bolivia, the organization headed by ex-President Evo Morales, said he was ready to run in the presidential election as a candidate from Morales' left-wing Movement for Socialism (MAS) party.

"If national leadership bodies of the MAS party support me and president Evo approves this, I have no other choice [but to run for president]. But it is a very difficult thing and the responsibility is huge," Rodriguez said on Wednesday.

Local media suggest that Rodriguez is the most likely candidate to run in the presidential election from the MAS party.

Rodriguez became Morales' deputy in the coca producers association more than a year ago.

After Evo Morales resigned on 10 November and fled to Mexico following protests that started after his reelection for a fourth term, much of Bolivia’s senior management resigned as well. The ex-president's supporters subsequently engaged in rallies against the self-proclaimed Jeanine Anez government, which was followed to additional clashes with security officers. Morales described the ongoing crisis in his home country as a coup.