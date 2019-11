At least four people have been killed and 500 more injured since the start of the protests last week.

Mass demonstrations against the Colombian government headed by President Ivan Duque have entered their seventh day in Bogota.

The anti-government demonstrations started last week following Duque’s policies and pension reform announcements, amid a strong presence of state security forces in the streets.

Since the beginning of the protests, at least four people have been killed and some 500 injured.

*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.