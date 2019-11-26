Over 20 Injured as Bus With Russian Tourists Collided with Truck in Dominican Republic - Reports

A bus with around 35 Russian tourists has collided with a truck in the Dominican Republic, which resulted in the injury of over 20 people, including children, the Dominican Diario Libre newspaper reported.

Earlier, it was reported that around 60 Russian tourists were on the bus.

No Russians were killed in a road accident in the Dominican Republic involving a bus with 35 Russian tourists, all those injured are being taken to the hospital, a spokesperson of the Russian Embassy in the Dominican Republic said.

"According to information of the Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, branch of the [Russian] embassy, a bus with 35 Russian tourists, headed to the airport, got into an accident. There are no deaths among our [Russian] citizens, but there are several people with injuries of various degrees," the embassy spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the Russian embassy, all the wounded are receiving medical assistance and are being taken to various Dominican hospitals. The Russians who were not injured in the bus accident are being taken to hotels.

The road accident occurred on Tuesday evening not far from the city of Higuey in the eastern La Altagracia Province, the newspaper said. The bus with Russian tourists was headed for the airport.